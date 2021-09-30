Norwich City are not pursuing a move for Reading starlet John Swift, as per a report by the Eastern Daily Press.



Norwich City do not have the attacking midfielder on their radar ahead of January.

Football League World reported earlier this week that Canaries are keen on the former England youth international.

However, this claim is believed to be wide of the mark.

Key man

Swift has made an impressive start to the new season and has scored seven goals and gained five assists in Reading’s opening 10 games.

He is now in his sixth year with the Royals but they will face a battle to keep hold of him in the long run at this rate.

His contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium expires at the end of June next year.

Career to date

Swift was on the books at Portsmouth as a youngster before switching to Chelsea.

He rose up through the academy of the London giants and was a regular at various youth levels.

Swift went on to play once for Chelsea’s first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford in the Football League to gain experience.



No Norwich move



He seems destined to play in the Premier League soon but current bottom club Norwich will not be making a move for him this winter, despite recent rumours.