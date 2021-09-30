Sunderland’s Bailey Wright says he didn’t get distracted by transfer rumours over the summer, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland kept hold of the defender despite reported interest from Wigan Athletic.

Wright, who is 28-years-old, stayed at the Stadium of Light and has been heavily involved so far this season.

The centre-back is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

‘I’m happy’…

Speaking about summer transfer rumours, Wright has said: “There was no speculation between us (him and Lee Johnson), there was sort of outside noise and as a player you just get on with what you are here to do and that is to pull on a Sunderland shirt and do it for the club and my team-mates.

“I’m happy to be here and happy to be focusing on where we want to get to because I enjoy my football here and for me that’s what I focus on most and that is all in the past now.”

Current situation

Wright has made 11 appearances so far this season and has helped Sunderland rise to the top of the League One table, above Wigan.

He made his move to the North East last year and made 33 appearances in all competitions last term.

The Australian moved to England in 2010 to join Preston North End and spent seven years on the books at Deepdale before Bristol City came calling.

He then played 83 times for the Robins before his move up to Sunderland.

What next

Sunderland and Wright are back in action on Saturday against Portsmouth away and will be eager to carry on their impressive run of form.