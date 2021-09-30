James Jones dropped down from League One side Lincoln City to join ambitious National League outfit Wrexham in August.

The midfielder says he is enjoying life in Wales so far but isn’t happy with his new club’s current league position, as per a report by The Leader.

Jones, who is 25-years-old, has played all seven games for Phil Parkinson’s side since his move.

He left Lincoln despite still having two years left on his contract at Sincil Bank.

‘Everyone knows the story’…

Jones has opened up about his time so far at the Racecourse Ground:



“I am really enjoying it so far. Obviously everyone knows the story going on here and that was a big part of the season why I signed.

“Training has been good, the lads and staff have been great with me and playing in front 8,000-plus fans at home and even taking a good following to the away games, everything about it so far has been good.

“Obviously I want to try and pick up some more points and keep climbing the table but the structure of the club is really good.”

Lincoln spell

Jones signed for the Imps last year and helped them get into the Play-Offs last term under Michael Appleton.

He made 45 appearances in all competitions last season and chipped in with three goals.

Career to date

Prior to his move to Lincoln, Jones had risen up through the youth ranks at Crewe Alexandra and had made 185 appearances for the Cheshire side in all competitions, scoring 21 goals along the way.

Wrexham is his home now and he will be looking to return to the Football League this season with the Red Dragons.