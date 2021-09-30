Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Jacobson has sent a message to Shrewsbury Town.

Wycombe Wanderers’ left-back has taken to Twitter to praise his former side yesterday (see tweet below).

Always love going back to @shrewsweb to see some of the same people from a few years back. Good luck for the rest of the season. Not the best game but happy to get the W. Hope you all had enough fuel to get home safely. @wwfcofficial — joe jacobson (@joe_jacobson) September 29, 2021

The Chairboys beat the Shrews 2-1 on Tuesday.

Jacobson managed to get on the scoresheet as Gareth Ainsworth’s side went back down south with all three points.

Former club

The experienced full-back played for Shrewsbury from 2011 to 2014.

He joined them from Accrington Stanley and went on to make 119 appearances in all competitions.

Jacobson said in his tweet that he always enjoys going back there and has wished Steve Cotterill’s side the best for the rest of the season.

Good game

Jacobson’s goal early in the second-half saw Wycombe take the lead. They then doubled it on 66 minutes through defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Shrewsbury pulled one back with 12 minutes to go with Matthew Pennington getting the goal.

However, the Chairboys managed to hold out for the win and have now risen to 6th in the League One table. They are currently five points off Sunderland at the top.

What next?

Shrewsbury are back in action on Saturday and face a tough away trip to Bolton Wanderers.

Cotterill’s side are 21st in the league and will be keen to get some results to rise up the table.

Wycombe will be looking to build on their win with another one against Morecambe at home.