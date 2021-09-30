Charlton Athletic played a few first-team players for their Under-23s yesterday.

Charlton Athletic’s development side drew 1-1 with Brentford B team in a friendly.

First-team quartet Stephen Henderson, George Dobson, Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk all featured for the Addicks.

The latter managed to get on the scoresheet.

Henderson

The experienced stopper has been used as Craig MacGillivray’s number two since his move back to the Valley.

He will have been playing yesterday to get some game time under his belt.

Dobson

The summer recruit from Sunderland was left out of the squad against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

He has been in and out of the side over recent weeks and will be eager to push himself back into Nigel Adkins’ plans.

Jaiyesimi

His recent absence has been baffling. The former Norwich City attacker made a bright start to the season despite the poor run of results.

He hasn’t played since the home defeat to Cheltenham Town on 11th September and hasn’t even been in the squad for the past four matches.

Kirk

The winger will be pleased to have got on the scoresheet against Brentford B and Charlton will be hoping that gives him some confidence.

He arrived from Crewe Alexandra in the last transfer window but has also not played for the first-team since the Cheltenham game.

Kirk has been on the bench for recent games, unlike Jaiyesimi, but wasn’t included at all for the Bolton match.