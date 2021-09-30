Hull City striker Tom Eaves decided to stay at the MKM Stadium in the last transfer window.

Hull City made him available to leave over the summer but he told them he wanted to remain and fight for his place, as per a report by Hull Live.

Eaves, who is 29-years-old, was the hero for the Tigers on Tuesday by scoring a late equaliser against Blackpool.

The forward was eyed by an unnamed Scottish side last month, as per reporter Alan Nixon on Twitter, but remained in East Yorkshire.

Current situation

Eaves has a year left on his contract with Hull.

He joined the Tigers in 2019 from Gillingham and scored 14 goals in 80 games in all competitions since his move.

Career before the Tigers

The big forward has previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Yeovil Town and Gillingham.

It was with the latter where he made his name and he fired 40 goals in 97 matches for the Gills to earn his move to the Championship.





What now?

Eaves has pushed himself into Grant McCann’s plans now after his goal against the Seasiders.

The Tigers take on Middlesbrough on Saturday and he will surely be considered for a start now.

He decided to stay and compete for his spot this season which says a lot about his character and willingness to play for Hull.