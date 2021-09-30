Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper hasn’t ruled out delving into the free agent market.

As per a report by Nottinghamshire Live, the Reds’ new manager says it is an option for his side at the moment.

Here are three free agent attacker they should sign-

Hal Robson-Kanu

The Wales international is a free agent following his departure from West Bromwich Albion at the end of last season.

He would give Forest some more competition and depth up top this season.

Robson-Kanu, who is 32-years-old, spent five years on the books at the Hawthorns and scored 25 goals in 154 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move to the Midlands, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at Reading.

Oumar Niasse

Injuries have been a problem for him over recent times but the Senegal international is worth looking at by the Reds.

The ex-Everton, Hull City and Cardiff City striker spent time with Huddersfield Town last term in the Championship.

He has been available since the end of June and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Andy Carroll

The former England striker is in the hunt for a new home as he looks to get his career back on track.

He spent the past couple of seasons back at Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Carroll is an option for Nottingham Forest now as they look to potentially boost their options up top and would give them something different.

