Derby County picked up a second successive win at Pride Park last night, beating Reading 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Craig Forsyth.

The Rams are now on one point having come out of the negatives with last night’s win though they still find themselves rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

But last night was a sterling performance from Wayne Rooney’s side and one player stood out in particular – Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United prodigy is seemingly settling down with the Rams after a turbulent career.

He was at the heart of all things good for Derby County last night, in what was his eighth Championship appearance of the season for the Rams.

Last night’s win leaves Derby seven points from safety.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about his performance: