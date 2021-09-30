Derby County beat Reading 1-0 in the Championship last night.

Derby County picked up a second successive win at Pride Park last night, beating Reading 1-0 thanks to a first half goal from Craig Forsyth.

The Rams are now on one point having come out of the negatives with last night’s win though they still find themselves rooted to the foot of the Championship table.

But last night was a sterling performance from Wayne Rooney’s side and one player stood out in particular – Ravel Morrison.

The former Manchester United prodigy is seemingly settling down with the Rams after a turbulent career.

He was at the heart of all things good for Derby County last night, in what was his eighth Championship appearance of the season for the Rams.

Last night’s win leaves Derby seven points from safety.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about his performance:

Great to be back at Pride Park. Keeper, Byrne, Forsyth, Ravel all excellent, Stratton made a huge difference and should start of current options. #keepbelieving #dcfc — Mark Bonsall (@markbonsall) September 30, 2021

@morrisonravel is a football genius#dcfc fans you know the tune — #waftykrankers (@waftykrankers) September 30, 2021

Ravel Morrison has an eye for a pass into the box. He creates 2 good chances a game with his subtle passes. Missed a player like this since Mount left #dcfc — Martin F (@su4eranio) September 29, 2021

Get in Derby! Great performance again. +1 we keep marching on..Ravel Morrison different gravy..bring on Swansea Saturday #dcfc 🐏 — jamie sweeting (@jdcfcs) September 29, 2021

Ravel is such a classy player. He’s involved in a lot of the good stuff we play. #dcfc #dcfcfans — DCFCtalk (@DcFcTalk) September 29, 2021