Nottingham Forest picked up their first win under Steve Cooper with a 3-1 comeback win at Barnsley last night.

The Tykes had a half-time lead thanks to a Cauley Woodrow penalty but Forest came back in the second half, going on to score three through Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson and Lewis Grabban.

It was a display of attacking might that Forest fans have been starved off for the past two years now. But Cooper’s side played some fine football and look as though they could really build some momentum after going three games unbeaten.

One name who impressed many last night was Zinckernagel – the man on loan from Watford grabbed a goal and an assist on his return to the starting line up.

The win brings Forest up into 20th-place of the table – see what these fans had to say on Zinckernagel’s performance last night:

Brilliant tonight — Josh (@360JoshC) September 29, 2021

Brilliant tonight yet again. Zink grabban brennan so important for us this season and all will be buzzing scoring 1 each anf all been involved in another We finally have a manager we believe in and he makes the right tactics subs and positivity attacking football #nffc — Tom Smith (@TomSmithLar) September 29, 2021

Slept on it thoughts…

– Zinckernagel is unbelievably good

– Johnson will only get better

– Yates did really well second half

– Scott McKenna is our best signing for years

– Let's stop the Lewis Grabban slander

– Wing-backs – wow!

– Steve Cooper tactically…👏#NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) September 30, 2021

Zinckernagel the goat #NFFC — Ethan clarke (@ethanclarke05) September 29, 2021

Zinckernagel is a serious player btw, looks a class above in every game he’s involved in — – (@nffcluke) September 29, 2021