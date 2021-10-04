Former Wigan Athletic Yanic Wildschut was unbelievably good in his time at the club but he’s failed to be so impressive anywhere else in his career. So, where is he now?

Wildschut joined Wigan Athletic from Middlesbrough for an initial three month loan deal in October 2015 after failing to impress at the Riverside. Wildschut really took to life well in the North West, earning himself a permanent move in the January transfer window for a fee in the region of £720,000. Wildschut went on to finish that season with 27 goal contributions in 42 matches, playing a key role in Wigan’s instant return to the second tier.

The step-up in quality was no match for Wildschut who was still just as electric flying down the wing as he was in League One. His standout performances drew a lot of interest from many promotion challenging clubs such as Norwich City and Derby County in the January transfer window, causing Wildschut to hand in a transfer request. Norwich ultimately ended up sealing a £7million deal for the Dutchman which was seen an obscene amount of money spent for a player in the Championship.

Wildschut went on to just score once for the Canaries in the remainder of that season. In the following 2017/18 season, Wildschut really struggled to have an impact at Carrow Road which resulted in a loan move to Cardiff City in January. Wildschut also failed to have an impact in Wales as he only managed one assist and zero goals in ten matches.

In the summer window, Wildschut secured a loan move to Bolton Wanderers. He again failed to impress as he only scored twice in 18 appearances whilst back in the North West.

In 2019 Wildschut finally got a permanent move away from his nightmare spell at Norwich, moving to Israeli First Division side Maccabi Haifa on a free transfer. Wildschut did well in his time at Israel but still wasn’t back at his best.

The Dutchman spent two years here before moving to Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia following the expiry of his contract over the summer just gone – Wigan fans will certainly hope Wildschut can get back to his best because he always looked so electric in his time at the DW.