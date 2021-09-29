Portsmouth opted to offload Callum Johnson in the summer window, with League One rivals Fleetwood Town swooping in for a loan deal.

Johnson’s move came with Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley hoping to freshen up his options at right-back and bring in some more attack-minded options.

That is exactly what he did too, signing Kieron Freeman and Mahlon Romeo. As a result, the door was opened for Johnson to depart, eventually sealing a loan move to Fleetwood Town.

Since then, the 24-year-old has seen much more action than he likely would have at Fratton Park.

Following his arrival at Highbury Stadium, Johnson has played five times for the Cod Army, starting for Simon Grayson’s side in their last five games across all competitions.

He has successfully nailed down the starting spot as Grayson’s go-to right-back/ right wing-back. Johnson has played all 90 minutes in action-packed ties against Rotherham United, Sunderland, Cambridge United and MK Dons.

Up next for Johnson and Fleetwood

After three consecutive draws, Grayson will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Nigel Adkins’ side have endured a challenging start to the season, with pressure mounting on his shoulders after only one win in 10 League One games.

Heading into the tie, Fleetwood sit in 20th place with nine games played, while the Addicks sit in a dismal 23rd having played an extra game.