Ipswich Town opted to send young defender Corrie Ndaba out on loan in the summer window, with Salford City swooping in for a deal.

The move has given the young Ipswich Town defender the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Portman Road.

It is Ndaba’s second loan spell away from the Tractor Boys, having previously spent time with Scottish side Ayr United before linking up with Gary Bowyer’s Salford City side.

Since joining the Ammies, Ndaba has successfully nailed down a starting spot in Bowyer’s side.

Featuring mainly at centre-back but also at left-back when called upon, the 21-year-old defender has started for Salford in their last six League Two games, helping them to two wins and one draw.

The Ipswich Town loanee impressed at the heart of defence as Salford managed to keep clean sheets in the victories over Newport County and Bradford City. Excluding a shaky outing for everyone against Tranmere, Ndaba has performed consistently on the whole.

Up next for Ndaba and Salford

Salford face Colchester United this weekend, where Ndaba will face a number of familiar faces.

While Armando Dobra is on loan with the U’s from Ipswich, a host of former players are also there. Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Cole Skuse and Luke Chambers all switched to Colchester after their departures from Portman Road this summer.

Heading into the tie, Salford sit in 19th place, while Hayden Mullins’ Colchester currently occupy 16th spot.