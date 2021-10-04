From wanting to make a name for himself in English Football to being deemed surplus to requirements in Greece, what happened to Hillal Soudani?

Having been a key player in Dinamo Zagreb’s Champions League qualification, Soudani moved to Nottingham Forest in 2018 with high expectations.

The forward hit the ground running in the league, scoring the winner against Reading and a last minute equaliser at Wigan in just his first three league games.

However the good times would not last for Soudani, as a serious leg injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

In typical Forest fashion, Soudani left just one year into his contract to join up with sister club Olympiacos – the other club ran by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Soudani struggled originally at his new club, but soon broke into the first team scoring seven goals in his first season in the Greek Super League.

His second season in Greece saw him net two goals in three appearances before injuries caught up with the forward once again. This time an ACL injury condemned Soudani to six months in the treatment room.

One year on from his ACL injury, in January 2021, Soudani was deemed surplus to requirements by manager Pedro Martins and the mutual termination of his contract was agreed.

Now Soudani finds himself at his second club after his City Ground departure, plying his trade at Saudi Arabian side Damac.

It’s been a big fall from from grace for Soudani, who just three years ago aimed of playing in the Premier League – after his 17 goals helped Dinamo Zagreb qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Now at the ripe age of 33, it certainly seems Soudani’s dreams of playing in the Premier League are over. It’s been a career hampered by injuries, yet the forward can still reflect over an impressive career which has seen him dominate in Croatia and Greece.

Perhaps had Soudani not have suffered with as many injuries as he did, he might have achieved his Premier League dreams..