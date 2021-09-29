Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Nyambe will miss Saturday’s tie against Blackpool through concussion, while captain Darragh Lenihan is also “struggling” with a groin problem.

Tony Mowbray provided an update on the injury situation at Blackburn Rovers following their defeat to Huddersfield Town.

During the tie, academy graduate Ryan Nyambe clashed with Terriers ace Harry Toffolo, resulting in the Blackburn man being forced from the field. Lenihan, on the other hand, was absent from the squad completely after coming off in the second half against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Now, speaking to the club’s official website, Mowbray has confirmed that Nyambe suffered a concussion in the clash. It means he will definitely miss the tie against Blackpool this weekend and potentially international duty with Namibia.

“Ryan’s got concussion so I think we can forget him for the next seven days,” Mowbray said on Nyambe.

“I imagine that will also mean he misses international duty with Namibia.”

On Lenihan, Mowbray confirmed that the captain has been struggling with a recurring groin issue, stating that he hopes it settles in time for him to feature against Neil Critchley’s side. Here’s what he had to say:

“As for Darragh, he’s struggling for the weekend but I’d hope he’ll be alright for the international break.

“Injuries, sometimes they drag on longer than you think. We’ll wait and see. It’s a recurring groin issue that Darragh’s carried for a few weeks now but it’s just got a little too sore.

“Hopefully it will settle down and he’ll be able to play.”

With Lenihan hopefully in contention for the weekend, it will be hoped that a positive update emerges on the key defender before the tie against Blackpool.

Who could come into the side?

When Nyambe was absent for three games earlier in the season, young defender Hayden Carter filled in at right-back.

However, Carter came in at centre-back against Huddersfield in the absence of Lenihan. Tyler Magloire came in at right-back to replace Nyambe on Tuesday night, so it awaits to be seen if the duo come in from the start on Saturday.