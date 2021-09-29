Nottingham Forest travel to Barnsley in the Championship this evening.

Steve Cooper takes charge of his second game as Nottingham Forest manager tonight when his side head to Oakwell.

Forest are unbeaten in their last two since parting ways with Chris Hughton, having drawn at home to Millwall last time out in Cooper’s first game at the helm.

They sit in 23rd-place of the table going into this evening whereas Markus Schopp’s Barnsley sit in 20th.

Team news

Forest still have a few injuries to contend with – the most major of those being Lewis Grabban.

Cooper said ahead of tonight’s game that the striker is ‘doubtful’ after picking up a knock in the early stages of the draw v Millwall.

Elsewhere, Jordi Osei-Tutu is continuing to work his way back from a hamstring injury, with Rodrigo Ely also closing in on attaining match fitness.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager have both started training with the first-team but aren’t expected to feature until after the international break.

Predicted XI

Samba

Spence

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Lowe

Yates

Garner

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Taylor

Cooper donned a 5-2-2-1 formation in his first game in charge of Forest. His side showed glimpses of what we saw Swansea City produce last season, but expect a couple of changes tonight.

Barnsley present the second game in a week before the international break so one or two rotational changes may take place – Lyle Taylor will no doubt come in for Grabban as the lone striker, and we could also see Philip Zinckernagel handed his first start since Chris Hughton’s final game in charge v Huddersfield.

The Dane started his loan spell from Watford positively and could come in for Joe Lolley as he did in the second half v Millwall.

How to watch?

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.