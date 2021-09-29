Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed midfielder Miguel Azeez has suffered a groin injury, undergoing a scan on Wednesday.

Arsenal’s highly-rated prodigy Miguel Azeez linked up with Portsmouth during the summer window, moving to Fratton Park on loan in a bid to pick up senior experience away from the Gunners.

However, his time with Pompey hasn’t started quite as anyone would have hoped. The midfielder has made just one appearance, coming in a 2-1 loss to Cambridge United. Azeez has remained an unused substitute against MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Charlton Athletic and was absent from the squad completely in the loss to Burton Albion.

Now, an update on his omission has emerged, with Danny Cowley revealing Azeez has picked up an injury.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Cowley confirmed that the youngster has picked up a groin strain.

He confirmed that Portsmouth are now awaiting the results of a scan he underwent on Wednesday, with the report stating that he is likely to miss this weekend’s test against Sunderland too.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s got a groin strain, unfortunately.

“He had a scan today, so we are awaiting those results.”

With the scan results yet to come in, Pompey and Azeez now face a nervous wait on the extent of the midfield starlet’s injury.

Looking to Sunderland

Despite the blow, Portsmouth have no choice but to look ahead to their upcoming test against Lee Johnson’s side.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a successful start to the new campaign, sitting pretty at the top of the table by three points. They have won seven of their nine games, producing a statement win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

It presents a tough test for Pompey, who could really do with an easier game right about now. However, if Cowley’s side do want to get back on track and reignite their promotion hopes, a result against Sunderland would be a good way to start.