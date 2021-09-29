Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed striker Ross Stewart turned down Championship clubs to join the Black Cats in January.

Following Charlie Wyke’s summer move departure, Sunderland’s January signing Ross Stewart has emerged as the Black Catas’ new talisman.

The Scot has enjoyed a thoroughly successful start to the 2021/22 campaign. He has netted seven goals in nine League One games, bagging twice in Sunderland’s comprehensive win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night.

Now, amid his strong run of form, Lee Johnson has made an interesting revelation regarding his January move to the Stadium of Light.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo’s James Copley, the 25-year-old turned down the chance to join Championship clubs earlier this year to link up with Sunderland.

The League One side brought him in from Ross County during the summer window, paying a fee of just over £300k (Transfermarkt).

Becoming a star man

After playing second fiddle to Wyke for much of the second half of last season and managing three goals in 12 outings, Stewart has become one of Johnson’s key players this season.

His finishing in front of goal is obviously one of his key attributes, but his strength in the air and ability to hold up the ball make him a key cog in Johnson’s Sunderland side.

With Portsmouth up next, the in-form striker will be hoping to continue his strong run of form and help Sunderland maintain their impressive start to the new season.