Wayne Rooney’s Derby County welcome Reading in the Championship this evening, with a win needed to bring the Rams back into positive points.

They currently sit rock-bottom of the table on -2 points after their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

Team news

For tonight’s game, Rooney is set to be without four first-team players.

Both Krystian Bielik (knee) and Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) remain long-term absentees for the Rams, with Festy Ebosele (illness) still unavailable but having returned to training this week.

Kelle Roos is also unavailable for the clash v Reading – he’s serving a one-game suspension for his red card v Sheffield United last time out.

Predicted XI

Allsop

Buchanan

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Shinnie

Bird

Lawrence

Morrison

Jozwiak

Baldock

Expect Rooney to name a largely unchanged side from the one that lost 1-0 to Sheffield United last weekend.

Ryan Allsop will no doubt come in for the suspended Roos and David Marshall will return to the side as a substitute.

Rooney still has a very small squad at his disposal and so rotational changes could be few and far between – Kamil Jozwiak remains a regular starter for the Rams and so he could slot in on the right-hand side in place of Louis Sibley who started last time out.

The Royals currently sit in 10th-place of the Championship table after an improved vein of form – they’re unbeaten in four having won their last three and so they’ll pose a huge threat to Derby who’ve won just one of their last six league fixtures.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.