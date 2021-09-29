Coventry City youngster Josh Reid has said he hopes to get “as close to the first-team as possible” as he continues to impress for the U23s.

It has been a strong start to the season for both the senior and young Sky Blues, with Luke Tisdale’s U23s currently undefeated in the Professional Development League.

Youngster Josh Reid, who joined from Ross County in January, has been a mainstay for the Coventry City youngsters, featuring as both a left-back and left wing-back.

Now, The 19-year-old Scot has opened up on his first-team ambitions as he looks to become a regular with Coventry.

As quoted by the club’s official website after playing out a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday’s U23s, Reid has said he hopes to keep playing week in, week out as he bids for a first-team role.

He went on to add that despite this, the main focus for the U23s is winning the league. Here’s what Reid had to say:

“I want to get as close to the first-team and to be out there training with them as much as possible.

“You can only do that by playing well week in, week out for the U23s and getting results so as long as all the boys keep doing that and keep working hard in training and keep getting points on the board and putting in good performances, ultimately it does our cause really well.

“We want to win the league and ultimately that is our goal for the season.”

Reid’s senior action to date

Since arriving from Ross County in January, Reid has only made one appearance for Mark Robins’ senior side, playing 90 minutes in the Sky Blues’ Carabao Cup loss to Northampton Town.

However, he has a decent level of senior experience built up from his spell with former club Ross County. Reid played 24 times for the first-team at Dingwall, so he already has a good amount of first-team minutes under his belt.

Now, the prodigy will be looking to catch Robins’ eye as he bids the become a regular with the Championship club.