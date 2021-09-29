Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson has admitted the Tykes’ performances have “not been good enough” amid their early-season struggles.

After enjoying a memorable 2020/21 campaign, Barnsley have struggled to get going in the new season.

With new manager Markus Schopp in charge, the Tykes have won only one Championship game so far. They are on a poor run of seven games without a win, most recently falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool.

Now, midfielder Josh Benson has moved to make an admission regarding Barnsley’s recent form.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Benson, who has been out due to Covid in recent weeks, has said performances have “not been good enough”.

The summer signing insisted that despite this, all it takes to swing the momentum is one win, stating that three points could see them get on a run and fire them up the table.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The whole season can change and our momentum can swing after one win and we build confidence.

“One win can be really good for morale and we can really start cracking on.

“We know that the Blackpool performance and a few others have not been good enough. We need to crack on with the season, create more chances and score more goals.

“It is very early in the season and we believe we have the quality in the squad to fly right up that table with a few good results.”

A chance to turn the tide

Barnsley will get the chance to stop the rot on Wednesday night, with Nottingham Forest heading to Oakwell.

Forest have also endured a difficult start to the season but now have new boss Steve Cooper in charge, who managed a draw with Millwall in his opening game.

All three points will be crucial for both sides, as they look to make their way up the Championship table after dismal starts to the campaign.