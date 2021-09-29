Bournemouth’s summer departee Arnaut Danjuma has admitted he may have considered staying with the Cherries had they won promotion to the Premier League last season.

After a transfer saga rumbled on throughout the summer window, Dutch flyer Arnaut Danjuma ending up swapping Bournemouth for Villareal.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a step up to the Premier League, but it was a move to the Europa League champions that eventually tempted him away from Dean Court.

Now, after a successful start to life with Unai Emery’s side, Danjuma has admitted one thing could have seen him persuaded to stay with the Cherries beyond this summer.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, Danjuma has said that a “different conversation” could have taken place if Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League.

He went on to reiterate his determination to test himself on the “highest platform possible”, also stating that a move to the Yellow Submarine felt “natural” after speaking with Emery. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m a fairly intuitive person, so the moment Unai [Emery] started speaking to me it just felt close to home, it felt natural, it felt good.

“It felt a logical next step in my career. Playing in the Championship for another season, I couldn’t do it.

“Maybe if we went up at Bournemouth, we could have had a different conversation. But I’m just very eager, very determined to put myself on the highest platform possible.”

Danjuma’s start to life with Villareal

The Lagos-born ace has enjoyed a decent start to life with the La Liga side, successfully nailing down a starting spot in recent weeks.

His first three outings came off the bench, managing two goals as an impact substitute against Atlanta in the Champions League and in a 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid.

Since then, Danjuma has started every game, scoring his third goal in Villareal’s comprehensive win vs Elche. Next up for Danjuma and El Submarino Amarillo is Premier League giants Manchester United, so it will be interesting to see how he fares against more top opposition.