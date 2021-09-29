Blackburn Rovers prodigy Tyrhys Dolan has admitted he feels as though he’s been “overlooked” in not receiving an England call-up yet.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming England coaches have had Tyrhys Dolan on their radar after his strong start to the season, with the Blackburn Rovers ace bidding for a first call-up to the international stage.

A call-up would be more than warranted, as well. The young forward has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s starting XI, scoring three and laying on one assist in 11 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

Now, Dolan has been speaking about his bid for a call-up amid the reported interest from England, saying he feels as though he has been “overlooked”.

As quoted by the BBC, Dolan said that he feels he is ready for the opportunity, having played alongside some Young Lions himself.

Here’s what the 19-year-old had to say:

“I do feel like I have been overlooked.

“I’m playing with Leighton Clarkson at the minute and he’s on loan from Liverpool and he’s in the England Under-20s. I played with Taylor Harwood-Bellis last season for Blackburn and he’s now made the jump to the under-21s.

“There are a lot of class players who are very talented.

“But I’m a talented player myself and I’m completing and doing very well at a very good level. I’d just like to be given the opportunity.

“Any player wants to play for their country and, for me, there’s nothing more I’ve wanted to do.”

With the next England U20s squad set to be announced soon, it will be interesting to see if the Blackburn prodigy lands a spot in the side.

Up next for the Young Lions

The upcoming international break sees Andy Edwards’ U20s side take on Italy and Czech Republic.

As a versatile attacker, Dolan has plenty he could bring to England’s youngsters. There were some solid options on the wings included in the last squad, with Championship players Morgan Rogers and Alex Mighten among them, while strikers included Leeds United prodigies Joe Geldhart and Sam Greenwood.

As for attacking midfielders, Derby County’s Louie Sibley was alongside Manchester City ace James McAtee and Tino Anjorin, who has since joined Lokomotiv Moscow on loan.