Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has said he “will go” if the players want him to, with the manager set for talks with the board over his future.

The League One side have endured a torrid start to the 2021/22 campaign, sitting at the foot of the table after nine games.

Doncaster Rovers’ misery was only compiled further on Tuesday night, falling to a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town away at Portman Road.

Unsurprisingly, the loss has seen further pressure piled on the shoulders of Richie Wellens, who is now set to talk with the club’s board over his future.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Wellens revealed that he told the Doncaster players after the game that he will leave if they want him to.

Wellens went on to add that he will hold talks with Gavin Baldwin (chief executive) and David Brunt (chairman) over his future at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I can only apologise to travelling supporters. It is probably the lowest I have ever been as a manager.

“I have made long-term decisions, which are hampering what we are doing now. But as long as we are on the same page. I am raw at the minute and it is difficult to say, but I just want what is best for the club.

“I have asked the players in there: ‘what am I doing wrong, speak to me? If you want me to go, then I will go..’ I will speak to Gavin and David.