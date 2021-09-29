Charlton Athletic duo Diallang Jaiyesimi and Charlie Kirk have been left out over recent weeks.

Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has opted not to play the attacking pair.

Jaiyesimi, who is 23-years-old, hasn’t played since the 2-1 home defeat to Cheltenham Town on 11th September.

He also hasn’t been in the squad for the past four games.

Bright moments for DJ

The winger has scored once in six appearances so far this season and has showed some bright moments despite Charlton’s dismal start to the campaign.

He has fallen down the pecking order over recent weeks and surprisingly now faces a battle to get back into the side under Adkins.

Kirk?

Charlton signed him from Crewe Alexandra in the last transfer window and he was seen as an exciting acquisition for the London club.

However, he also hasn’t featured since the Cheltenham defeat earlier this month.

Kirk was on the bench against Gillingham and Portsmouth recently but was left out of the squad completely last night in the loss to Bolton Wanderers.

The wide man has played five times for the Addicks since his summer switch but hasn’t scored yet.

What next?

Both Jaiyesimi and Kirk are decent players at League One level and it is a surprise to see them frozen out at the minute.

The pressure is mounting on Adkins and it will be interesting to see if he throws them into the side this weekend against Fleetwood Town.

Corey Blackett-Taylor and Josh Davison seem to be preferred right now and both have been impressive in fairness despite the poor results, with the latter having bagged two goals in two games.