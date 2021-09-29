Rotherham United plan to address player contracts before the January transfer window.

Rotherham United are yet to open talks with anyone who is out of contract next summer, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

However, they do plan to have a look over the course of this winter.

The Millers have a number of key first-team individuals who are currently in their last 12 months.

These include the likes of Michael Smith, , Freddie Ladapo, Jamie Lindsay, Mickel Miller, Joe Mattock and Chiedozie Ogbene.

‘Before January’…

Their boss, Paul Warne, has said: “I’m not in talks with anyone at the moment. We will have to look at it before the January transfer window.

“At the moment, we are just concentrating on playing games. We’re doing well and I don’t want anything to affect that. It’s all going in the right direction.

“The staff will talk behind the scenes and make decisions, but I very much doubt I will be speaking to the players or their representatives in the next few weeks.”

Big win

Rotherham beat AFC Wimbledon 3-0 at home last night after a brace from Smith and the other from Will Grigg.

The Yorkshire side are currently 5th in the League One table and are five points off Sunderland at the top.

What next?

Warne’s men are back in action this weekend against Cheltenham Town away.

The Robins have lost their last two games to Wigan Athletic and Sunderland respectively.

Rotherham are then in EFL Trophy action next Tuesday at home to Scunthorpe United.