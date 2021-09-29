Tottenham Hotspur have ‘set their sights’ on signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, reports Football Insider.

Johnstone, 28, was heavily linked with a move away form West Brom over the summer.

The England international was linked with a host of clubs including both Arsenal and Spurs, with West Ham also having been strongly linked at one point.

But Johnstone would end up remaining at The Hawthorns going into this 2021/22 season. However, he’s out of contract at the club next summer and now Football Insider report that Spurs are weighing up a bid for the goalkeeper.

The report claims that Spurs watched over the former Manchester United man in West Brom’s draw v Preston North End earlier this month and that the club are ‘compiling a dossier’ with a view to a potential transfer, suggesting that a January move is in the offing.

What is Johnstone’s contract situation at West Brom?

Reports last month claimed that the Baggies were in talks to renew Johnstone’s stay at the club. But he’s yet to pen a new deal.

It’s since been reported that if Johnstone does indeed extend his stay at the club then there will be a release clause in his new contract.

How has Johnstone performed so far this season?

Johnstone has so far featured nine times in the Championship this season, keeping four clean sheets. He’s proving as reliable as ever and kept his fourth clean sheet last might in the 4-0 win over Cardiff City.

His loss would obviously be a huge blow to Valerien Ismael, especially so if it happens in January. But Ismael has some good back-up options in Alex Palmer and perhaps Josh Griffiths out on loan at Lincoln City, though they both have a way to go before they’re on the same level as Johnstone.