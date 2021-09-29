Bristol Rovers midfielder Joe Budd has joined Hendon on loan.

Bristol Rovers have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door, as per the official Southern Football League website.

Budd, who is 19-years-old, has linked up with Hendon for a month.

The Pirates will be hoping he can get some valuable first-team experience under his belt.

Academy graduate

Budd has risen up through the academy at Bristol Rovers and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The teenager was handed his first professional contract in May.

He broke into the Pirates’ Under-23’s side last season after impressing for the Under-18’s.

Budd’s performances have also been recognised by the Wales youth international set-up and he has most recently represented his country at Under-19’s level.

Fresh challenge

He has now joined Hendon to get some game time under his belt with him yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gas.

The London-based side play their football in the Southern League Premier Division South.

Other teammates out on loan

Bristol Rovers have a few players out on loan at the moment as they look to expose some of their youngsters to senior football.

Ben Liddle is up in Scotland with Queen of the South, midfielder Zain Walker is with King’s Lynn Town and forward Ollie Hulbert is currently at Hereford.