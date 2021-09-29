Barrow saw off competition from Notts County to sign Mark Ellis over the summer, it has been revealed.

Barrow beat the National League side to snap up the defender from Tranmere Rovers, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

Ellis, who is 32-years-old, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Notts County and was a hit there.

They were keen to sign him on a permanent basis but lost out to the Bluebirds who handed him a two-year deal.

‘We couldn’t compete’…

Notts County boss, Ian Burchall, has said: “By the time we’d done the work with Kyle (Cameron, another signing), Mark had a brilliant offer from Barrow. One that we absolutely had no chance to compete with economically.

“And, in fairness, Mark only spoke about great things about us and he really enjoyed it. But where they (Barrow) were training was 20 minutes away from his house.

“It was good for his family and good for him. It was a two-year deal back in the Football League. It was really something we couldn’t compete with.”

Career to date

Ellis is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 400 games in his career to date.

He has previously played for the likes of Torquay United, Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere.

How is he doing at Barrow?

Ellis has made nine appearances so far this season for Mark Cooper’s side in all competitions.

They have made a solid start to the campaign and currently sit 10th in the league table, two points outside the Play-Offs.