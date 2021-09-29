Hartlepool United will let Tom Crawford leave on loan.

Hartlepool are willing to allow the midfielder to depart to get some game time, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Crawford, who is 22-years-old, is struggling for opportunities with the Pools this season.

He has made just one appearances in the EFL Trophy so far in this campaign.

Read: Hartlepool United remain in the hunt for new assistant boss

National League move?

The ex-England C international will be given the green light to leave on loan if a National League club came in for him.

Hartlepool boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “If the opportunity arises for him to go out and play and we have things in place to say that will happen in terms of games, that will happen and we’ll get him out.”

Current situation

Crawford signed for the North East club in August last year and made 18 appearances in all competitions last term to help them gain promotion to League Two.

His contract at Victoria Park expires next summer.

Read: Player Hartlepool United tried to sign last mont on radar of Southend United

Career to date

The midfielder started his career in the academy at Stoke City before moving to Chester as a youngster.

He had loan spells away at Runcorn Town and Leek Town to gain some experience before breaking into Chester’s first-team.

Crawford was snapped up by Notts County in 2018 and spent two years on the books at Meadow Lane before going to Hartlepool.