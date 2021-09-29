Fulham defender Terence Kongolo has suffered another injury setback.

Kongolo, 27, made his return to action in a recent Under-23 fixture v Newcastle United, but the Dutchman lasted just 40 minutes before having to come off.

He featured just once in the Premier League last time round and once in the Championship over the course of the 2019/20 campaign, having battled a persistent knee injury over the past two years now.

And he’s been dealt another cruel blow – Fulham boss Marco Silva explained the situation to West London Sport:

“Terence played a big part of the first half against Newcastle, but he came out because he felt not really confident.

“Now, he’s not training again, and it’s up to us to give him time. It’s a special situation and we have to support him because it was a bad injury. I haven’t seen him at his best, but he needs time.”

Kongolo initially signed for Fulham on loan from Huddersfield Town before making his stay permanent in October 2020.

Reports at the time claimed that the Whites would be shelling out upwards of £7million for the centre-back, who’s contracted at Craven Cottage until 2024.

So far though, it’s been a torrid spell for the player. Persistent knee injuries are keeping him out of the side and as it stands, Fulham have paid significantly for a player who has so far featured just twice in league fixtures since joining part way through the 2019/20 campaign.

We saw his ability prevail at the likes of Feyenoord and Huddersfield Town before his arrival at Fulham. He’s been capped four times by his country and so there was never any question about his ability, though his poor luck with injury is making for a painful situation at Fulham.

Contracted for another two-and-a-half years, Kongolo faces a pivotal few months ahead of him – the club will be praying that he can find some sort of fitness to not only repay some of the money and faith put into him so far, but also because he’d be a hugely useful player to Silva.

Though it continues to be setback after setback – up next for Fulham is home clash v Swansea City later tonight.