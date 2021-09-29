Wigan Athletic’s Max Power has apologised for his own goal last night.

Wigan Athletic were beaten 2-1 at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls took the lead in the first-half when Power’s backwards header zipped past goalkeeper Ben Amos into his own net.

He has taken to Twitter to hold his hands up for the error (see tweet below).

A hands up from me tonight, poor error for the first goal. End of a really good run. Dust ourselves down and get ready for Saturday 🔵⚪️ — Max Power (@mp_1825) September 28, 2021

The full-back says it was a ‘poor error’ but says he and his teammates will be ready to bounce back on Saturday.

End of the run

Wigan had won their last five games in the league prior to last night’s game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Latics were flying under Leam Richardson and hadn’t lost since the opening day against Sunderland.

Impressive win for the visitors

However, the Latics were left disappointed as Darren Moore’s side returned to Yorkshire with all three points.

Power’s own goal saw Wednesday take the lead and they doubled it in the second-half through Callum Paterson.

Wigan pulled one back through the in-form Charlie Wyke on 82 minutes but weren’t able to find an equaliser.

What next?

Richardson’s side are back in action this weekend against away at Gillingham and will be eager to make amends for last night with a win.

They are then in EFL Trophy action next Tuesday away at Crewe Alexandra before taking on Lincoln City at the DW Stadium.