Sunderland thumped Cheltenham Town 5-0 in League One last night.

Sunderland returned to the top of the League One table with an emphatic win over Cheltenham Town last night. The Black Cats had a three-goal lead at half-time thanks to a goal from Bailey Wright and two from Ross Stewart.

Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku took Sunderland’s tally up to five for the game and ensured an impressive win, with 2nd-place Wigan Athletic now falling three points behind Lee Johnson’s side after their loss at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Though last night’s game didn’t come without its injury scares – Nathan Broadhead put in a stellar performance but has now become an injury concern.

“Nathan was frustrated because he felt a little bit of tightness in his hamstring,” Johnson told Chronicle Live.

“He’s a bit down about it, but we’ll have to see how he is.

“He maybe felt it a bit earlier and should have come off a bit earlier, but he did a couple more sprints and felt it a bit more.

“It’s very early to assess something like that, it could be cramp, it could be a myofascial tear, or it could be a bad one, we don’t know.”

Elsewhere, young defensive duo Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle were left out of the matchday squad v Cheltenham last night.

“We’ll have to see, we’ll have to assess him [Cirkin],” Johnson said of the Englishman, who picked up a head injury earlier in the week.

“In terms of the concussion protocol, he is complying with that and doing well.

“We’ll try get him out on the grass tomorrow and go very, very light with him and see how he responds.”

Doyle meanwhile was forced off late in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers over the weekend with a back issue.

“It was a risk that we weren’t willing to take with a young player,” Johnson said of the man on loan from Manchester City.

“The sheer proximity of games that he has had, he has never had that before. He’s 17, he’s still got loads to do and loads to learn.”

But the Sunderland boss went on to provide some positive news on the injury front – Lynden Gooch could make a return for this weekend’s clash away at Portsmouth, if not in the Tuesday night fixture v Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy, and so too could Doyle.

“We’ve got Gooch coming back, hopefully on Saturday or maybe the Tuesday game, hopefully Callum Doyle as well,” Johnson explained.

A trip to the south coast to face Pompey this weekend will be a tough one but another one that Sunderland should be winning if they’re to break out of League One this time round.