Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has vowed to fight for his job.

Charlton Athletic are in dire form at the moment and lost 4-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers last night.

The pressure on Adkins has increased but he is determined to stay and turn it around, as per a report by London News Online.

His side have won just once out of their opening 10 games and are 23rd in the League One table.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Bolton Wanderers loss

‘I want to be here’…

Adkins has said: “I want to be here, I want to turn it around, I want us to do well. I know I’ve got to keep working hard to keep doing the right things. We’ve just touched on maybe a good hour but I’ve got to make sure that we keep working hard.

“The players are going to be here, the owner has set a vision out for the long term. The football club is going to achieve that at some point.

“When will that be? Time will always tell. But at least there’s a vision and a direction to go to.”

The former Southampton and Hull City boss took over from Lee Bowyer in March and nearly guided Charlton into the Play-Offs last season.

The Addicks were tipped as potential promotion contenders this term but it has been a dismal start.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard reacts to Bolton Wanderers loss

What next?

Time will tell whether Charlton will stick or twist with Adkins.

They are back in action on Saturday and have a tricky trip to Fleetwood Town.

The Addicks are currently four points inside the relegation zone.