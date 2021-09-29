Sheffield Wednesday beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive three points away at title-challenges Wigan Athletic last night.

Darren Moore’s men had run into some contested form going into the game having not won in their last four, but they put in a stellar away performance to get back to winning ways against a strong Wigan side.

An own goal from Max Power gave the Owls a half-time lead before Callum Paterson scored with a fine half-volley on the hour-mark, with Charlie Wyke scoring the Latics’ consolation goal from the spot late on.

Though it was Owls attacker Lee Gregory who was many fans’ Man of the Match – the Englishman didn’t stop running last night and provided a quality, hard-earned assist for Paterson’s goal in the second half.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 33-year-old’s performance v Wigan last night:

Well that was a lot more fun than the journey there. The 25 min walk from the station to the ground was much better on the way back. Great goal from Patterson and Gregory ran so much I thought his legs might give in by the end. Gotta live away days. #swfc — Izzy Nic (@IzzyNicholson) September 28, 2021

Peacock-Farrell outstanding.

Iorfa outstanding.

Adeniran outstanding.

Brown outstanding.

Gregory outstanding.

Paterson phenomenal. Massive shoutout to them all but these 6 tonight, unreal 🔥 #swfc — Ash Finney (@AshFinney1) September 28, 2021

#swfc BPF is my mate again 🧤 Gregory and in particular pato were excellent — Paul Bellwood (@bolsawud) September 28, 2021

Ugly win, Gregory MOTM for me never stopped running all night held the ball up well should of scored. Got to improve can’t keep winning like that. #UTO #SWFC — Lewis (@LewBrealey) September 28, 2021

First half wasn’t great but think we deserved it with the second half performance 💪🏻 Brown & Adeniran never stopped running but Gregory excellent summed up by his assist for Paterson #swfc — Lee Gathercole (@leegath) September 28, 2021

Do what's needed to win. That's what's important. We did it tonight. Save for the missed chance from Gregory he was my MOTM tonight, never stopped running. Setup what was the winner..

🔵⚪️ 1 – 2 🟪◾️| #SWFC | — Owlsonline.com (@Owlsonline) September 28, 2021