Sheffield Wednesday beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday picked up an impressive three points away at title-challenges Wigan Athletic last night.

Darren Moore’s men had run into some contested form going into the game having not won in their last four, but they put in a stellar away performance to get back to winning ways against a strong Wigan side.

An own goal from Max Power gave the Owls a half-time lead before Callum Paterson scored with a fine half-volley on the hour-mark, with Charlie Wyke scoring the Latics’ consolation goal from the spot late on.

Though it was Owls attacker Lee Gregory who was many fans’ Man of the Match – the Englishman didn’t stop running last night and provided a quality, hard-earned assist for Paterson’s goal in the second half.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 33-year-old’s performance v Wigan last night: