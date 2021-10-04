From a Premier League star to playing back in his home country of South Korea, what ever happened to former Bolton playmaker Lee Chung-yong?

In 2009 Bolton paid FC Seoul £2.25million for Lee who spent five years playing for the Wanderers. This was five great years for the former South Korean international and the majority of those in the Premier League.

He played 195 times for Bolton scoring 20 and assisting 36 times throughout the five years he spent at Bolton. In the Premier League he played 67 with seven goals and 14 assists which is a good record for a winger at the highest level in the country.

However when Bolton failed to get promoted back to the Premier League Lee did not want to renew his contract and left the Whites on a free to go back to Premier League and join Crystal Palace. This move didn’t work out too well as Lee played 50 games but only had two goals and two assists during his time with the Eagles.

After his transfer to Palace didn’t go to plan Lee again as a free agent moved to Germany to play in the Bundesliga 2 for VFL Bochum. At Bochum Lee played 37 games with one goal and six assists which again isn’t his best after what he showed at Bolton.

After a move to Germany didn’t work Lee decided to go back to his home country of South Korea to play in the K League for Ulsan Hyundai. He has made 58 appearances scoring seven assisting five which much better than his record in Germany.

He still playing for Ulsan Hyundai at the age of 33, where he has played 19 games in 2021 with two goals and two assists for the Korean club but after the career he has had he will definitely be remembered for his time at Bolton Wanderers.