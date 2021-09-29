West Brom beat Cardiff City 4-0 in the Championship last night.

West Brom travelled to South Wales to face a free-falling Cardiff City side last night. Mick McCarthy’s men were coming off the back of a 5-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers and would eventually ship in four against the Baggies, with Karlan Grant opening the scoring early on.

An own goal from Curtis Nelson kicked off the second half before goals from Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips ensured an emphatic win, though Adam Reach was many Baggies fans’ Man of the Match.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man signed on a free last summer. He’s now started the last four outings for West Brom and is playing in that left wing-back role, doing so to great effect last night.

He was up and down the flank, using his hailed left-foot to provide the assist for Grant’s opener on five minutes.

After some early stick from fans Reach is now starting to prove his worth in a West Brom shirt – see what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about his performance last night:

I tell you what that adam reach is a baller what a performance by him today. — WbaOllie (@WbaOllie) September 29, 2021

Robinson makes big difference linking up the play

Reach playing well townsend just superb every game #wba — Andrew Arnold (@andrewarnoldwba) September 28, 2021

Special praise to for Adam Reach who had by far his best game for the Albion… For the first time we started seeing that 'Wand' of a left boot of his… Excellent well done Son @WBA #WBA #Baggies — SootyFunkshun (@sooty19771) September 28, 2021

Townsend looked like a rolla royce again. Reach another good game left side. Also nice to see molumby get 10 minutes already saw enough to show he can pass/carry ball better than Livermore #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) September 28, 2021

Adam Reach has been great tonight btw 👏👏 #wba — Lee Armstrong (@UncleSock) September 28, 2021

Adam REACH REACH REACH loving him tonight! #wba — NickGriffo (@Nichola60335296) September 28, 2021