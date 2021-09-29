Sunderland thumped Cheltenham Town 5-0 in League One last night.

Sunderland welcomed last season’s League Two champions Cheltenham to the Stadium of Light last night, and put five past them to go top of the League One table.

Lee Johnson’s side had a three-goal lead at half-time thanks to goals from Bailey Wright and two from Ross Stewart, with Luke O’Nien and Leon Dajaku scoring in the second half.

There were a number of quality individual performances last night but Nathan Broadhead seemed to stand out for most fans.

The man on loan from Everton made his first league start for the Black Cats last night and put in a sterling performance to help his side claim a comfortable three-points.

Sunderland now sit in 1st-place of the table and with a three-point lead over Wigan Athletic in 2nd who lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Broadhead’s performance last night:

Not to get ahead of myself, but Broadhead might be the greatest player of all time #SAFC https://t.co/e29yY2AVFx — Jōsh (@iiEdz_) September 28, 2021

Broadhead was outstanding tonight amongst many others but let's not overlook the contribution of Cory Evans. He was a real stand out with his simple passing game. Controlled the midfield. #SAFC — Jack (@coxaathfc) September 28, 2021

Broadhead has got to start from now on over pichard #SAFC — Derek Robinson (@robbo212x) September 28, 2021

Broadhead was amazing. The team seem to want their colleagues yo succeed, it's great to see! #safc — craig hellens (@hellensysafc) September 28, 2021

not learning their lessons as #SAFC lined up for chance after chance. Another two goals for Stewart, Dajaku’s first goal in red and white and a goal a piece for 09 and Wright. Very impressed with Broadhead – his and Stewart’s movement was a joy to watch. — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) September 28, 2021

That Broadhead is a proper player by the way #safc — Matthew Mallaby (@mmallaby) September 28, 2021