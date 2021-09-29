QPR beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City headed into west London to face a QPR side who’d lost their previous three in the league before last night.

The two sides have top-half ambitions this time round but it was Mark Warburton’s QPR who came out on top after a dominant display.

A goal either side of half-time from Ilias Chair ensured a 2-0 win for the home side and took the 23-year-old’s tally to three for the season, after having had some mixed reviews from fans.

But the Moroccan midfield maestro showed his class last night and brought home the points for his side, who now find themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table.

Up next for the R’s is the visit of Preston this weekend.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Chair’s performance last night: