QPR beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Championship last night.

Birmingham City headed into west London to face a QPR side who’d lost their previous three in the league before last night.

The two sides have top-half ambitions this time round but it was Mark Warburton’s QPR who came out on top after a dominant display.

A goal either side of half-time from Ilias Chair ensured a 2-0 win for the home side and took the 23-year-old’s tally to three for the season, after having had some mixed reviews from fans.

But the Moroccan midfield maestro showed his class last night and brought home the points for his side, who now find themselves in 8th-place of the Championship table.

Up next for the R’s is the visit of Preston this weekend.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about Chair’s performance last night:

Needed to bounce back tonight and no one did it better than Chair, 10/10 performance and ran the show 🔥 Top games from Dickie and Dunne as well. Amos did well when he came on 👏 #QPR — Rangers (@LoftusRangers) September 28, 2021

@jimmydunne70 outstanding tonight fella👍 Team gave a good 2nd half performance, Willock looks so composed and Chair was a man on a mission, back on track👍 #QPR — steve allen (@steveallen82) September 28, 2021

Where are all the illias chair haters now? Swear I’ve seen the same person on the timeline constantly slate him every week saying he’s over rated? 🤐 #QPR — Jayden Baker (@realjaydenbaker) September 28, 2021

Good win in the end I thought we were mess first half changing normal shape, style etc but played well after the goal, BCFC poorest team we played Dickie and Chair best players for us but special mention for Dunne who was excellent and Amos when he came on too #qpr — Barry Rutter (@bazrutter) September 28, 2021

A wet and windy night under the lights at #QPR and Chair showed up. Messi could never 😏 — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) September 28, 2021

Great bounce back performance! Chair will take the plaudits and rightly so, however special mention to Dozzell and Dickie both superb tonight! COYRS #QPR — Harry Collins (@HarryRJC) September 28, 2021