Cardiff City were hammered 4-0 by West Brom in the Championship last night.

Valerien Ismael’s West Brom stormed South Wales last night. They came to the Cardiff City Stadium and put four past a depleted-looking Cardiff side, who’ve now lost their last four in the Championship.

Boss Mick McCarthy is coming under scathing scrutiny for his performance so far this season and last night’s defeat was up there as the worst – the Bluebirds have now lost five of their last six, conceding nine in their last two outings.

Karlan Grant scored after just five minutes last night before a Curtis Nelson own goal doubled the Baggies’ lead after the restart.

Alex Mowatt and Matt Phillips then dealt further damage to McCarthy’s side.

It was a torrid team performance from the Welsh club but one man’s name seemed to crop up more than most online – Will Vaulks.

The 28-year-old is in his third season at the club and made his sixth Championship appearance of the season last night, but failed to impress once again.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say about his performance online:

Do let’s ask some hard hitting questions at the next presser Glen:

Why 5 centre backs? Why Bacuna attacking? Why Vaulks not dropped? Why continual hoofball? Why pass back to keeper from kick off? Why loan Wintle? Why no width? Why let Bennett go? Why are you still here Mick? — Rod Young (@Bluebeetle1927) September 28, 2021

An absolutely embarrassing performance all round. Players like Brown, Vaulks and Bacuna aren’t good enough at this level and Phillips needs dropping. But Mick takes most of the blame for consistently awful team selections and tactics. Dire stuff — James Roberts (@JWR_95) September 28, 2021

genuinely forgot Vaulks even played — The Barry Horns (@thebarryhorns) September 28, 2021

Was vaulks on the pitch? — Jason Massey (@kazjasn) September 28, 2021

Cardiff city are awful How is vaulks a welsh international 😳😳😳😳😳 — Alun ford (@AlgyFord9) September 28, 2021