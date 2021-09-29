Sheffield United lost 2-0 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United side saw their five-game unbeaten run in the Championship come to a disappointing end after their lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough last night.

Two first half goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair sealed a routine win for Neil Warnock’s side, with the Blades looking abject throughout.

Jokanovic has so far stuck by his guns and he’s continued to stick by Billy Sharp as his lone striker. Last night though, the 35-year-old was somewhat ineffective and Blades fans let him know about it.

Both Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie sat watching on as Sharp tried and failed to make a dent on a hardened Boro defence, with the loss for Sheffield United leaving them in 12th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about Sharp’s performance last night:

Billy sharp got bullied by samba tonight just wasn’t his game, would have rather chucked mcburnie on would have had more of a battle, the ball just kept coming back too easy, don’t even think we played bad tonight, just didn’t create enough and they scored 2 good goals #sufc — Ash 🇷🇸 (@AshCooper_1) September 28, 2021

Really, really poor that. What the tactics were i’ve no idea. Sharp completely pocketed by Bamba, and McBurnie and Brewster sit looking on. Defensively we are still a car crash at times. Unfortunately, mid-table side at best at the moment #sufc #twitterblades — Lee Connor (@LWCon_86) September 28, 2021

Mcburnie and Brewster must be well down in Slav's estimations if he's leaving them on the bench during a game like that. Bamba was eating up a tired looking Sharp, how the hell aren't those two challenging the first 11 in this division #sufc #twitterblades — Tom Hardy (@hardytm2009) September 28, 2021

A reality check. Derby we’re a post away with 10 men from holding us, tonight Boro haven’t come out of second gear. Billy Sharp at home is fine but can’t be a starter away from home!!! #sufc — totalsufc (@totalsufc) September 28, 2021

Brewster & McBurnie haven’t done it for us at all but you just know we’ll let em go on the cheap and they’ll start banging em in for fun elsewhere. We never seem to have any luck with strikers, even Sharp took a couple of attempts to get it right with us #sufc — Danny Clayton (@Danny_Clayton) September 28, 2021

Definitely think we need to incorporate MGW, Ndiaye & Brewster. Sharp for closing parts of the game, too much slowing the game down & trying to play ‘PERFECT’ football. We move on ⚔️ #twitterblades #sufc — TMP (@tisahh_Ken) September 28, 2021

Sharp and mcgoldrick will not get us promoted this year #SUFC — Dodsy (@Dodsy17) September 28, 2021