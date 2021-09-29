Sheffield United lost 2-0 away at Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United side saw their five-game unbeaten run in the Championship come to a disappointing end after their lost 2-0 at Middlesbrough last night.

Two first half goals from Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair sealed a routine win for Neil Warnock’s side, with the Blades looking abject throughout.

Jokanovic has so far stuck by his guns and he’s continued to stick by Billy Sharp as his lone striker. Last night though, the 35-year-old was somewhat ineffective and Blades fans let him know about it.

Both Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie sat watching on as Sharp tried and failed to make a dent on a hardened Boro defence, with the loss for Sheffield United leaving them in 12th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about Sharp’s performance last night: