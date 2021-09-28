Charlton Athletic have lost 4-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers this evening.

Charlton Athletic have won just once out of their opening 10 games so far this season.

The pressure is mounting on boss Nigel Adkins right now and only Doncaster Rovers separate his side from the bottom of the League One table.

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, has sent the following message from his Twitter account-

Tough loss today. We need to turn this around. #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) September 28, 2021

He says tonight’s loss against Bolton is a tough one and the club ‘need to turn this around’.

Read: Charlton Athletic fans react to Bolton Wanderers loss

Adkins under pressure

Charlton fans have been growing increasingly frustrated over recent weeks and the pressure is intense on Adkins now.

The former Southampton and Hull City manager took over at the Valley in March to replace Lee Bowyer and penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

He started well to life with the London club but things are quickly unravelling now.

Adkins’ side are in dire form and Sandgaard has a big decision to make on his future at the club.

Read: Released Charlton Athletic pair sign for the same club

The Addicks are next in action this weekend against Fleetwood Town away.

Tonight’s game

Josh Davison made it two goals from two games when he struck to give Charlton the lead after 12 minutes.

However, Bolton turned the game on it’s head with a brace from midfielder Kieran Lee and other goals from Dapo Afolayan and Antoni Sarcevic.