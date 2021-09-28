Hull City snatched a late draw against Blackpool at home this evening. 

Hull City went down to 10 men after Lewie Coyle saw red for a second yellow in the second-half.

However, the Tigers managed to sneak a point through substitute Tom Eaves.

The hosts fell behind in the first-half when the in-form Shayne Lavery struck for the Seasiders on 42 minutes.

Hull struggled to create chances again this evening and will be the happier of the two sides.

Eaves has been left out of the past few games and has proved to Grant McCann why he should be involved more.

The Tigers were booed off at the interval and many fans are still frustrated with their boss.

They have won just once out of their opening 10 games and have scored just twice in their last nine matches now.

