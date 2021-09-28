Hull City snatched a late draw against Blackpool at home this evening.

Hull City went down to 10 men after Lewie Coyle saw red for a second yellow in the second-half.

However, the Tigers managed to sneak a point through substitute Tom Eaves.

The hosts fell behind in the first-half when the in-form Shayne Lavery struck for the Seasiders on 42 minutes.

Hull struggled to create chances again this evening and will be the happier of the two sides.

Eaves has been left out of the past few games and has proved to Grant McCann why he should be involved more.

The Tigers were booed off at the interval and many fans are still frustrated with their boss.

They have won just once out of their opening 10 games and have scored just twice in their last nine matches now.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to tonight’s draw with Blackpool-

Down to 10 men, nowt up front, no creativity, a cart horse comes on to score, Blackpool will be fuming with that. We got away with a point #hcafc — Alex Lloyd (@AG_Lloyd) September 28, 2021

It was a must win game tonight for me.A late equaliser shouldn’t paper over the cracks.I’m actually quite embarrassed to be a #hcafc fan just now.McCann is not good enough at this level.Bad times — Richard Bibby (@RichardBibby1) September 28, 2021

One good move in 95 minutes to paper over the cracks of another abject performance. Still has to go #hcafc — Benedict (@BFerraby7) September 28, 2021

Terrible performance but rescue a point after going down to 10 I’ll take it #hcafc — Depressed Hull City Fan (@weyandt_joe) September 28, 2021

Still not good enough but over the moon for Eaves, genuinely deserves that goal, think that’s it for McCann for me — Jake Conlon (@JakeConlon13) September 28, 2021

Not good enough again. McCann has had his chance. Needs a change #hcafc — Nathaniel (C) 🧡🖤 (@NathanielWhitto) September 28, 2021

glad we got to celebrate but that's papered right over the cracks #hcafc — 🧡 (@j_atkinson04) September 28, 2021