Charlton Athletic’s dismal start to the season has continued following their 4-1 defeat at home to Bolton Wanderers tonight.

Charlton Athletic have won just once out of their opening 10 games so far this season.

The Addicks took the lead tonight on 12 minutes through Josh Davison.

However, that was as good as it got for the hosts and they fell apart in the second-half.

Goals from Dapo Afolayan, Antoni Sarcevic and a brace from Kieran Lee have seen the Trotters leave London with all three points.

The pressure on Charlton boss Nigel Adkins is intense after this heavy defeat and a large majority of fans are calling for his head now.

His side are currently 23rd in the League One table with only Doncaster Rovers separating them from the bottom.

They are also four points from safety right now.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to their loss to Bolton this evening-

Abject heartless horror show #cafc — Andy white (@andycyfac) September 28, 2021

Adkins must go. Gonna lose support over this. People throwing season tickets om the pitch already #cafc — Jack (@Jackosaysrelax) September 28, 2021

Imagine wasting your petrol to get to Charlton #cafc — Michael Coulson (@mcoulso1) September 28, 2021

League two here we come #cafc — Callum Nye (@Nye_1990) September 28, 2021