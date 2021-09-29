Barnsley central midfielder Herbie Kane joined Oxford United on a season-long loan in late August.

Barnsley brought Kane to Oakwell in a £1.25 million deal from Liverpool in mid-October 2020. Since arriving at the South Yorkshire club, he has made 28 appearances for the Tykes and provided one assist.

He started out in football at Bristol City’s Academy before his 2013 move to Anfield and the Reds’ youth set-up.

His arrival at the Kassam Stadium saw him make his first appearance for Karl Robinson’s side with a substitute appearance in a 3-1 loss to AFC Wimbledon.

Since that debut, he’s started games against Cheltenham and Gillingham, laying on an assist against the Gills in a 1-1 draw four days ago. He started last night in an Oxford United victory over Accrington Stanley.

According to WhoScored’s data, his distribution (65.8%) shows better than average accuracy from 40 pass attempts per game, 26.3 reaching their intended target.

He also creates chances, 1.3 of these completed passes providing opportunities for teammates. On a more defensive front, he makes 1.7 tackles, 0.7 interceptions and 0.3 clearances per game – a total of 2.7 defensive actions.

Kane looks to have established himself as a cornerstone of Karl Robinson’s first-team squad at the Us. He will obviously be looking to build from the solid foundations that he has started to set down.

After the comfortable Accrington win, Oxford United sit just outside the play-off places – happily nestled in 9th place in the table.

Next up for Herbie Kane and Oxford United is a trip north to South Yorkshire and a match against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. A win and three points here would further consolidate Oxford United’s aims as a top-six side.