From starring in promotions to the Premier League to dropping down to League Two, what happened during Wes Hoolahan’s career?

Following nearly being relegated from League One during the 2005/06 season, the club decided to back Simon Grayson who signed Hoolahan on a loan from Livingston.

It’d prove pivotal signing as he grabbed eight goals and eight assists in 42 league matches, helping the Tangerines to promotion to the Championship.

The following season he impressed with five goals and seven assists. Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to keep the Pool up as they immediately slipped back into League One.

However, Norwich came calling and Hoolahan remained a Championship player – not for long though. In Hoolahan’s first season in Suffolk, the Canaries were relegated.

That summer saw Paul Lambert appointed. Lambert moved Hoolahan from the wing to behind the strikers which saw a huge spike in his numbers. The former Republic of Ireland international grabbed 11 goals and 13 assists as Norwich bounced straight back into the Championship.

He followed this up with 10 goals and seven assists and they won promotion to the Premier League in their first campaign back in England’s second tier.

In 2015, the EFL named him in their team of the decade after winning three promotions and playing at such a high level consistently.

In 2018, he left Norwich. This was a year stint at West Brom followed by a year with Newcastle Jets.

He has since returned to England with Cambridge United. In his first year with the U’s, he helped them win promotion from League Two into League One, in true Hoolahan fashion.

A true professional as he continues to star for Cambridge United in League One at the age of 39. Wes Hoolahan is undoubtedly an EFL legend.