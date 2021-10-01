Lee Trundle joined the Swans in 2003 on a free transfer from Wrexham.

Trundle started his career in the non-league with teams like Chorley, Southport and Stalybridge to name a few before then going pro and signing for Wrexham in 2001.

Trundle instantly became a fans’ favourite when joining the Swans, with his skills and tricks and his eye for goal warming the hearts of the Jack Army. Trundle scored 86 goals in four seasons with the Swans and those exploits attracted him to the attention of Bristol City, who signed Trundle for £1million after he eventually handed in a transfer request.

He did not have the same impact at Bristol City and was loaned out to Leeds United, again not having the same impact as he did at the Swans.

Trundle was then sent out on a season-long loan back to the Swans in 2009, trying to take the club to the play-offs but ultimately failing, making only 20 appearances that season and scoring only five goals in the process.

Trundle then ended up back in Welsh League football, this time with Neath FC before the club liquidated in 2012. Trundle then played his last year at Preston North End, Chester and Marine before retiring from professional football in 2013.

The striker came out of retirement in 2016 and back into Welsh league football to join Llanelli Town and subsequently played for Haverfordwest County and Trefelin BGC before joining Ammanford AFC where he still currently plays at the age of 44.

Trundle is an ambassador at Swansea City these days with his role including taking part in charity events and conference speaking. He perhaps had his best years in his first stint at the Swans and will go down in many fans eyes as a Swansea City legend