Bournemouth opted to send young defender Sam Sherring out on loan in the summer window, with Accrington Stanley securing a deal.

The move came after Sherring spent last season with Torquay United, becoming a firm fan favourite with the club.

Bournemouth’s 21-year-old centre-back played a starring role for the National League side as he continued his development away from Dean Court. This season sees him take a big step up, testing himself in League One with Accrington Stanley.

Since linking up with John Coleman’s side, the Dorchester-born talent has played in seven games, successfully nailing down a spot in the starting XI.

Sherring has started in Accrington Stanley’s last four League One games, helping keep one clean sheet in that time. His debut came in a cameo appearance against Crewe Alexandra, helping see out a 1-0 win.

His most impressive outings have come in a victory over Shrewsbury Town and in their EFL Cup tie against Oldham Athletic, which ended in a defeat on penalties.

Up next for Sherring and co

The Bournemouth loanee will be hoping to maintain his spot in Coleman’s side for when Accrington face Oxford United on Tuesday night.

Stanley head into the game hunting a first win in three League One games, having fallen to defeats against in-form duo Sunderland and Wigan Athletic and drawing against Morecambe.

Oxford will also be determined to make a return to winning ways, with Karl Robinson’s side currently on a run of four without a win in the league.