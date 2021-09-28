QPR opted to loan out young striker Charlie Kelman during the summer window, with Gillingham swooping for a deal.

The R’s prodigy made the move in a bid to pick up senior experience away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, with first-team chances looking limited.

Over the course of last season, Kelman managed 11 Championship outings, with only one coming from the start. He is still hunting his first goal for QPR, but he has plenty of time on his side as he looks to develop and improve in a bid to become a regular with his parent club.

Since linking up with Steve Evans’ Gillingham, Kelman has managed four appearances across all competitions, with all of his appearances so far coming as starts. However, he was an unused substitute in the Gills’ last game against Oxford United.

His league debut against Burton Albion was his standout performance so far, providing the assist for Vadaine Oliver’s goal in a 1-1 draw.

However, Kelman has struggled to have a telling impact in his last two Gillingham appearances. He came off before half-time in their heavy 4-1 loss to MK Dons and came off at half-time in the draw against Charlton Athletic.

Up next for Kelman and co

Evans’ side face Cambridge United on Tuesday night, so it awaits to be seen if Kelman makes a return to the side.

The QPR loanee will be determined to get back into the starting XI and find the back of the net, with the promising young striker yet to find the back of the net in a competitive game for the Gills.