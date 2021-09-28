Stoke City’s player ratings in FIFA 22 have emerged, with the new game coming out in a matter of days.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Stoke City players in FIFA 22:

10. Danny Batth, CB – 70

Steven Fletcher, Joe Allen, Harry Souttar and Leo Ostigard are all also 70 rated, by Danny Batth is the first name on our list. Strength is his best stat, coming in at 90.

9. Tyrese Campbell, ST – 70

Also tied at 70 is young attacker Tyrese Campbell, who is working his way back to full fitness after a lengthy absence. His best stat is his acceleration, which is rated at 84.

8. Tommy Smith, RWB – 71

Coming in at 71 overall is wing-back Tommy Smith, who has been Michael O’Neill’s go-to man on the right-hand side this season. 75 stamina is his best attribute on FIFA 22.

7. James Chester, CB – 71

Experienced defender James Chester is the next on the list, earning a 71 overall in the new game. Jumping is his standout stat, earning an 84 rating for that.

6. Adam Davies, GK – 71

Adam Davies, who made his first Championship appearance of the season at the weekend, comes in at 71 overall on FIFA 22. Tied at 71 for his best attribute are diving and reflexes.

5. Mario Vrancic, CAM – 72

Summer signing Mario Vrancic earns a 72 overall after a strong start to life with Stoke City. He earns some strong technical stats, with 79 free-kick accuracy his highest attribute.

4. Nick Powell, CAM – 72

Also coming in as a 72 rated attacking midfielder is Nick Powell, whose best attribute is his 83 stamina. He also possesses some decent shooting and dribbling stats.

3. Romaine Sawyer, CM – 72

Another Stoke City played rated at 72 is midfielder Romaine Sawyers. His well-rounded card has agility and short pass tied as his best attribute, coming in at 79.

2. Sam Clucas, CM – 72

Yet another 72 rated, well-rounded midfielder is Sam Clucas. The Potters ace’s stamina is rated as his best attribute, coming in at an impressive 88.

1. Abdallah Sima, RM – 73

Coming in at the top of the list is Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima, who earns a 73 overall. His impressive 89 acceleration is the highest stat on a strong-looking card.