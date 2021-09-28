Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is hoping to have Colin Kazim-Richards back in “some sort of training” shortly after the international break, he has said.

In Derby County’s second game of the season, key striker Colin Kazim-Richards was forced off on a stretcher after suffering an achilles injury in their loss to Peterborough United.

Since then, Sam Baldock has been deputising upfront for Wayne Rooney’s side, with the Turkish striker on the treatment table.

Now, having missed the last eight Championship games and with another international break on the horizon, a fresh update has emerged on Kazim-Richards’ fitness, with manager Rooney providing the latest.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, the Rams boss confirmed that he is hoping to have Kazim-Richards back in “some sort of training” after the upcoming international break.

He stated that they will reassess the striker after the break, saying:

“It is just about reassessing Colin after the international break.

“I would imagine it would be some sort of training with us probably a week after the international break.”

With Derby looking to welcome the 35-year-old back to action as quickly and safely as possible, it awaits to be seen how his injury recovery progresses over the coming weeks.

Life without Kazim-Richards

In the absence of the experienced striker, Derby have managed two wins and three draws in eight Championship games, losing three.

They’ve managed to score only four goals, but their defensive displays have allowed them to stay tight and the back and limit their goals conceded to only five.

With Baldock the main option at the top of the pitch as it stands, youngster Jack Stretton and captain Tom Lawrence have been deployed at striker when required.